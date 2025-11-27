Woman shot inside home on Lethea Street, Atlanta police say

The Brief Woman, 26, hospitalized after being struck by a bullet fired into her Lethea Street home. Police say multiple gunshots were fired from outside; one round entered the residence. Aggravated Assault detectives investigating; details remain preliminary.



Atlanta police are investigating after a 26-year-old woman was wounded when gunfire hit her southeast Atlanta home early Thursday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded around 7:45 a.m. to a residence on Lethea Street SE, where they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen. Police said she was alert, conscious and breathing when she was taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to investigators, multiple shots were fired at the home from outside, and one round penetrated the residence and struck the victim. Detectives with the Aggravated Assault Unit are working to determine who opened fire and why.

What we don't know:

Police emphasized that the details released so far are preliminary and may change as the investigation continues. No information on possible suspects has been released.