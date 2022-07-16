Woman reports 28-year-old boyfriend missing, police say

article

Police are searching for a 28-year-old man reported missing on Friday afternoon in Atlanta.

Police said Jacob M. Zamarra's girlfriend told police he disappeared at around 3 p.m. on Friday, last seen near Northside Circle.

Zamarra is about 5-foot-9 and weights 155 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police don't know what clothes he was wearing at the time he disappeared.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.