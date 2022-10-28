Woman receives life sentence for deadly Decatur hotel room shooting

article

A jury found a 37-year-old woman guilty of a deadly shooting in a DeKalb County hotel room.

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said Aushun Price shot 40-year-old Frank Hosey on June 19, 2021, in an Econo Lodge Hotel in Decatur. She was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and gun possession.

Prosecutors said security video shows Price allegedly used a rideshare service to get to the hotel. She allegedly went to the room where Hosey and a woman were allegedly watching a game.

She began acting "erratic" and was asked to leave. Cameras saw her leave in an "aggravated manner" before returning 20 minutes later.

Prosecutors said she knocked on the door and shot Hosey while he was sitting in a chair. The woman, whose name was registered with the hotel, witnessed the shooting.

Hosey died from his injuries two days later.

Prosecutors said surveillance video caught her fleeing with a handgun in her right hand.

Price was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole immediately after the trial but Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson.