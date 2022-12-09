Woman posed a funeral home employee to scam grieving families, police say

article

Police are asking for people to be on the lookout for a woman suspected of posing as a funeral home employee to scam grieving families.

The Jonesboro Police Department shared an image of suspect Danielle Longino, also known as Danielle Watkins. Police said she scammed people out of more than $80,000.

Police saids she is 34 years old, about 5 feet tall and 170 pounds. She has a tattoo on her left arm that says "Janmar 212010" and one on her right arm of a rose that says "Grandma."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jonesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 770-478-7407.