Woman pleads guilty to threatening to bomb Democratic campaign office in Athens

A Middle Georgia woman admitted she made a threat to bomb the Athens-Clarke County Democratic Committee campaign headquarters before last year’s Midterm runoffs.

Jessica Diane Higginbotham, 35, also known as Jessica Harriod, pleaded guilty to one count of communicating a bomb in federal court on Tuesday.

"The bomb threat was leveled by an employee for a political organization days before a federal election in Georgia; this incident was a targeted effort to disturb the peace and disrupt the democratic process," said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. "The immediate response and seamless collaboration by all levels of law enforcement safeguarded the community and helped bring the defendant to justice."

On Dec. 3, 2022, an employee of the DSCC in Athens received a text message: "Hello, I am writing this message to you to let you know that I am coming by either tonight or in the morning to set a bomb up. So I can blow all the Democrats up. I have other people going to other offices also. If I can’t stop you by breaking in and destroying the property then I will blow every one up. So be ready to be blown up. This is going to either happen tonight or in the morning. Hope you like being on the wrong team."

The runoff election was scheduled to take place just three days later.

"The FBI takes all threat-to-life matters very seriously," said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. "This guilty plea demonstrates the FBI’s commitment to hold accountable anyone who tries to intimidate public officials and undermine the foundation of our democracy. It also shows that threatening others with violence and physical harm will have serious repercussions."

Agents were able to track the source of the message to a cell phone belonged to Higginbotham.

Higginbotham had been working as a contract security officer for the DSCC.

The next day, the GBI located her at a coffee shop in Athens with the cell phone in her hands. Agents say she vomited when she saw them approach.

Investigators say she lied when questioned her about an email address and TextNow app installed on her phone

Agents were also able to tie her to a break-in at the DSCC building in Athens on Nov. 27. Investigators noted it appeared to be staged as tables were turned over, but the building was locked with no evidence of a forced entry.

A stolen laptop taken from the building would later before found in her possession.

Higginbotham faces a maximum sentence of 10- years in prison and a $250,000

Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7.