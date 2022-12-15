Woman charged with threatening to bomb Democratic campaign office in Athens, DOJ says

article

A grand jury indicted a Middle Georgia woman for threatening to bomb the Athens-Clarke County Democratic Committee campaign headquarters.

The U.S. Department of Justice said 35-year-old Jessica Diane Higginbotham, also known as Jessica Harriod, made the bomb threat on Dec. 3 the Saturday before the Georgia runoff election.

Federal prosecutors said she also lied to investigators the following day when they questioned her about an email address and TextNow app installed on her phone, which prosecutors said belonged to her.

Authorities arrested Higginbotham and charged her with communicating a bomb threat and making false statements.

She could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and be fined $250,000.