Woman pistol whipped during attempted robbery on Lenox Road, police say

Police said a woman was pistol-whipped near Lenox Square overnight when a man tried to rob her.

Atlanta Police Department officers went to Grady Memorial Hospital early Tuesday morning to investigate a report from a walk-in patient.

The 28-year-old woman said she had stopped at an intersection near 3200 Lenox Road when several men approached her. One armed man demanded her valuables.

She told police the person struck her several times with a pistol. The victim later drove herself to the hospital, police said.

Police have not identified a suspect and said the investigation is ongoing.

