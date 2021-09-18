Woman missing after leaving Pruitt Health in Chamblee, police say

article

The Chamblee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 65-year-old woman who left her assisted living home on Friday and has not been seen since.

Chamblee Police said Elnora Jeanette Robinson has early on-set dementia. Police said she left her residence at Pruitt Health at 3535 Ashton Woods Drive and was last seen at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Robinson is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds.

Police said she wears glasses and has short hair.

Any information that may relate to Robinson’s location can be shared by calling the Chamblee Police at 770-986-5002.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

