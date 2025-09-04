Woman killed in Windy Hill fire identified; police asking for help

article

The Brief Firefighters discovered the body of 32-year-old Mary Oliva Matthews inside a Windy Hill Road apartment early Wednesday. Smyrna Police are treating the case as a homicide and asking the public for video or information. Neighbors reported doorbell cameras were ripped off nearby apartments before the fire.



Authorities in Smyrna are investigating a deadly apartment fire as a homicide after firefighters discovered a woman’s body inside a unit on Windy Hill Road early Wednesday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY: Smyrna police investigating fire on Windy Hill Road as homicide

What we know:

The Smyrna Fire Department said crews responded around 4:15 a.m. to a blaze at 810 Windy Hill Road SE. While putting out the fire, firefighters found the body of 32-year-old Mary Oliva Matthews. Investigators quickly determined the circumstances were suspicious and turned the case over to police.

The Smyrna Police Department confirmed they are treating the case as a homicide. Detectives are asking nearby residents and businesses to check security cameras for any unusual activity around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Neighbors told FOX 5 that two doorbell cameras were ripped off apartments in a building across from where the fire broke out. Police have not said whether this is connected to the investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Wachowiak at nwachowiak@smyrnaga.gov or 678-631-5264.

Authorities say more details will be released as the investigation continues.