Body discovered during fire on Windy Hill Road Wednesday morning

The Brief Smyrna firefighters respond to 4:15 a.m. apartment fire. Crews discovered a deceased adult inside the residence. Police now leading investigation into cause of fire.



One person is dead after an apartment fire early Wednesday morning in Smyrna.

What we know:

The Smyrna Fire Department said crews responded to a call about a blaze around 4:15 a.m. on Windy Hill Road. Firefighters discovered the body of an adult while working to put out the flames.

After the fire was extinguished, the scene was turned over to the Smyrna Police Department for investigation. No other details about the victim or cause of the fire were immediately released.

What's next:

Authorities said more information is expected as investigators continue their work.

