Woman killed in semi-truck crash on Ga. State Route 20

A fatal vehicle versus semi-truck collision killed a woman traveling along a Georgia highway Tuesday evening.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department were the first to respond to the accident on Georgia Highway 20 near Lakeland Plaza.

The woman's 2011 Hyundai Sonata was struck when she attempted to make a left-hand turn going westbound into oncoming traffic. At the same time, a freightliner semi-truck traveling eastbound on the highway with a green light was continuing straight.

The victim was later identified as 43-year-old Alison Flowers of Cumming.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Traffic Specialist Unit is investigating the crash.

They have not released the name of the semi-truck driver at this time.