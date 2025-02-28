Mother dead, 6 injured after fire breaks out at Marietta home

The Brief One woman is dead, and five others have been rushed to local hospitals after a fire broke out at a Marietta home early Friday morning. Firefighters found the woman's body in the burning drive-in garage that had collapsed due to the fire. The woman's husband and two sons as well as two firefighters suffered injuries and were transported.



Crews are trying to figure out what sparked a deadly house fire in Marietta early Friday morning.

The flames broke out at a home on the 600 block of Oakland Drive SE.

What we know:

Officials say they received the call about the fire at around 3 a.m. and arrived at the home to find heavy flames shooting from the garage and surrounding area.

After receiving reports of people inside the home, crews began an extensive search. During that search, Capt. Matthew Edwards says they found the body of a woman under a collapsed section of the drive-in garage. The woman may have been trying to go back inside to save an animal, he said.

The woman's husband and two adult sons were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Edwards said the sons had burns on their hands and their father was suffering from smoke inhalation.

Two firefighters were also transported to hospitals after suffering non-life-threatening injuries while battling the blaze, officials said. One firefighter was injured but received treatment at the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the woman or anyone else injured in the fire.

Edwards says they had reports of at least one pet in the home and are still searching the area.

The Cobb County Police Department is investigating the cause of the deadly fire.