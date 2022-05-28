Woman killed in Fayetteville highway crash, police say

Police are looking for people who witnessed a deadly car crash that happened Saturday morning in Fayetteville.

Police said a 46-year-old Soperton woman died at Piedmont Fayette Hospital. Two other people were hospitalized.

The crash happened at North Glynn Street, Highway 85 North, and Easterbrook Way.

Fayetteville police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call 770-461-4441 or email an investigator at cturpin@fayetteville-ga.gov.