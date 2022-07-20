19-year-old woman killed in Clayton County hit and run

Clayton County police are searching for the person who hit and killed a 19-year-old and kept on driving.

Family said Winter Grier died early Tuesday morning from injuries sustained from that crash as she was walking from her job interview at Popeye’s on Southpark Blvd.

What was supposed to be a quick walk to tell her boyfriend about her potential job opportunity ended up being the last thing Winter Grier would do.

"Winter was very soft-spoken, she was the middle child, just love," Demetrius Harrison said.

She said she and Winter's mother are best friends and was like an aunt to the young woman.

Popeye’s on Southpark Blvd. in Clayton County (FOX 5)

Harrison said Grier wanted a summer job. The Popeye’s on Southpark seemed like a viable option as it's right up the street from where her boyfriend works. He said he dropped her off for the interview around 10:30 Monday morning and started his shift.

"She was done like 10 minutes after I left, so I could've stayed," he said.

Not long after that meeting, he said she called. That's the last he heard from her.

"I'm calling her, I'm calling her and I left work and she was just on the floor like pretty much hugging the curb," he said.

Family said Grier died around 12:45 Tuesday morning after several surgeries.

Friends and family attend a vigil for Winter Grier on July 19, 2022. (FOX 5)

Grier's mother was too emotional to speak on camera Tuesday, but at a vigil, dozens of people showed up with flowers and blue balloons to pay their respects.

Police said they're investigating a fatal hit-and-run, but wouldn't provide further details or a description of the suspect's car.

If you know anything about who hit Grier, give Clayton County investigators a call.