Police: Tractor-trailer kills woman standing next to broke down car on I-675

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Clayton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police have charged a driver of a tractor-trailer with the death of a woman on the side of Interstate 675 Thursday night.

Officials say the crash happened shortly before 10:20 p.m. Thursday on the northbound side of I-675 near Anvil Block Road.

According to investigators, the victim was standing outside her disabled car when she was hit. A child inside the car is currently being treated at a local hospital.

Witnesses told police that they saw the truck swerving in and out of the lanes before the crash and that the trailer jackknifed across all of the lanes of the interstate afterward

Police charged the driver of the truck with vehicular homicide and failure to maintain lane.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victim or arrested driver.