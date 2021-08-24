Police: Woman killed after losing control of vehicle on I-20

A female driver has been killed after she lost control of her vehicle on Interstate 20 early Tuesday morning.

Officials say the fatal wreck happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on I-20 past the Downtown Connector.

According to a witness, the woman was traveling at high speeds and clipped a stalled unoccupied vehicle. The driver lost control, flipping her vehicle.

Police say the woman was ejected from her vehicle. Medics rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she died from her injuries.

Officers have not released the identity of the woman

