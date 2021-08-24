Police: Woman killed after losing control of vehicle on I-20
ATLANTA - A female driver has been killed after she lost control of her vehicle on Interstate 20 early Tuesday morning.
Officials say the fatal wreck happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on I-20 past the Downtown Connector.
According to a witness, the woman was traveling at high speeds and clipped a stalled unoccupied vehicle. The driver lost control, flipping her vehicle.
Police say the woman was ejected from her vehicle. Medics rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she died from her injuries.
Officers have not released the identity of the woman
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Advertisement
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.