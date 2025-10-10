Woman killed after fiery 18-wheeler crash on I-85 in South Fulton
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A woman was killed Friday afternoon after her 18-wheeler crashed and caught fire along Interstate 85 North near Flat Shoals Road, according to South Fulton police.
What we know:
Emergency crews were called to the scene around 1:30 p.m. and found the truck fully engulfed in flames after veering off the roadway. The female driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fire and police units worked for several hours to extinguish the blaze and clear debris from the interstate. Two lanes on I-85 North have since reopened, though drivers were urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
What we don't know:
Officials have not said what caused the 18-wheeler to leave the roadway or whether any other vehicles were involved.
What's next:
Authorities said the investigation into what caused the crash remains ongoing.
