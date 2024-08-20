Woman injured in late night Atlanta Shooting

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Atlanta police investigate a shooting at a home at the intersection of Springside Drive SE and Macon Drive SE in southeast Atlanta on Aug. 20, 2024. (FOX 5)

Police are investigating a shooting at a southeast Atlanta home.

Officers responded shortly before 9 p.m. to a home along Springside Drive SE at the corner of Macon Drive SE.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound.

The woman was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.

No arrests have been announced.

The name of the woman has not been released.