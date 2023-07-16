Woman injured in early-morning shooting outside Hall County house party

The Hall County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early-morning shooting outside a house party Sunday where a woman had to be taken to the hospital.

Deputies and officers from the Gainesville, Oakwood and Flowery Branch Police Departments were called around 1:20 a.m. to the 3000 block of Gilleland Extension where they found the woman, 27, alert and talking. She told investigators she and an unknown number of attendees got into an argument when the shot was fired.

It is unclear who fired the shot.

The other people involved left the scene before authorities arrived.

The victim's name has not been released.

