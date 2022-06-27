Woman in surgery for gunshot wound in road rage shooting, police say

article

Atlanta police said a woman was shot when road rage escalated to gunfire on Sunday afternoon in southwest Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department said investigators aren't exactly sure when the shooting took place, but a woman in the passenger seat of a car was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for surgery.

Police said the person driving the car that the victim was sitting in went to an apartment complex.

Police were still searching for a suspect on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened near Campbellton Road or Interstate 285.