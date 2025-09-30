Woman gets 20 years for death of 'Baby Grayson' in Atlanta
ATLANTA - A woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in a shooting that killed a 6-month-old boy in Atlanta.
What we know:
Sharice Ingram pleaded guilty in the January 2022 killing of Grayson "Baby Grayson" Fleming-Gray, who was caught in the crossfire as Ingram and co-defendant Dequasie Little fired at another vehicle on Anderson Avenue.
The judge acknowledged the grief of Grayson’s family, while his mother said no sentence would ever bring her son back.