Woman gets 20 years for death of 'Baby Grayson' in Atlanta

Woman sentenced to 20 years in baby Grayson's death Six-month-old killed in 2022 crossfire on Anderson Avenue Judge, family reflect on tragic loss in courtroom



A woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in a shooting that killed a 6-month-old boy in Atlanta.

What we know:

Sharice Ingram pleaded guilty in the January 2022 killing of Grayson "Baby Grayson" Fleming-Gray, who was caught in the crossfire as Ingram and co-defendant Dequasie Little fired at another vehicle on Anderson Avenue.

The judge acknowledged the grief of Grayson’s family, while his mother said no sentence would ever bring her son back.