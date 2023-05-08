2 charged in deadly shooting of 6-month-old also face gang-related charges

The two people charged in connection to the shooting death of a 6-month-old Grayson Fleming-Gray during a gunfight in northwest Atlanta in January 2022 now also faces gang-related charges.

Prosecutors say accused shooter Dequasie Little and his accomplice, Sharice Ingram, are in a violent street gang.

Prosecutors made the bombshell announcement about new charges in court Monday. Ingram was in court, since she was out on bond. Prosecutors have charged her with a party to commit aggravated assault and murder.

Image 1 of 16 ▼ Police say 6-month-old Grayson Fleming-Gray was killed during a gunfight in northwest Atlanta on Jan. 23, 2023. (Supplied)

They say she was the driver on Anderson Avenue when murder suspect Dequasie Little pulled the trigger, killing 6-month-old Grayson Fleming Gray.

Prosecutors talked about the new developments.

"The state reindicted this case this morning to add additional charges for both Dequasie Little and Sharice Ingram. We're gonna be filing motions to admit gang evidence as well. We'll also be calling gang experts to trial," prosecutor Asia Baysah affirmed in court.

Sharice Ingram (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Many thought Ingram might negotiate a plea in the case. The new charges now complicate that probability.

"I do feel that my client will need sufficient time after the reinstatement to address those new charges and prepare for them, Defense attorney Mathew Tucker remarked.

Dequasie Little (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Little's attorney had asked for a speedy trial and took issue with the new charges.

"I don't have any gang information or discovery really in the file as to how this could be related to a gang," public defender Tanya Jones exclaimed.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ New gang-related charges were announced for Dequasie Little and Sharice Ingram during a court hearing in Fulton County on May 8, 2023. (FOX 5)

The murder of Little Grayson as he was driven down Anderson Avenue has devastated his mother.

"Make better life choices please because the rest of us can't live in a world where you get to be that selfish," Kerri Gray pleaded in an interview with FOX 5 on Feb. 22, 2022.

The state made it clear, it will be ready to prosecute soon.

"It is the state's request to sever the defendants and to try Mr. Little first," the prosecutor said.

The case is now set for trial June 26.