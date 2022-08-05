Woman makes history as Georgia State Patrol's 1st female pilot

article

A Georgia State Patrol trooper has made history by becoming the first ever female pilot in the law enforcement organization's aviation division.

Trooper First Class Haley Jo Lucas recently received her wings, breaking new ground for the organization.

At a ceremony at Georgia State Patrol's Headquarters in Atlanta, Lucas was surrounded by family, colleagues, and members of the command staff as she accepted the role.

Also at the ceremony was Lt. Col. Stephanie L. Stallings, the first female lieutenant colonel in the history of the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

"Today we celebrate another milestone with the Department of Public Safety. We are proud to recognize the accomplishment of Trooper Haley Lucas on becoming the first female pilot in the Georgia State Patrol Aviation Division. We hope Trooper Lucas’ accomplishment inspires other young women to pursue their dreams," said Col. Christopher C. Wright, the commissioner of the Department of Public Safety

(Georgia Department of Public Safety)

Lucas is now one of 14 pilots within the division that has a fleet of 12 helicopters and six hangers placed throughout the state.

The fleet provides search and rescue capabilities, fire suppression, and any other aerial support needed for all 159 Georgia counties.