Woman dies from blood poisoning; husband convicted of felony murder, neglect

The Brief Gary Williams was sentenced to life in prison for felony murder and neglect in his wife's death. The victim suffered severe neglect, living in filth with untreated injuries and overgrown nails. Authorities encourage reporting suspected elder abuse to Adult Protective Services or local law enforcement.



A Cobb County man has been sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of felony murder and neglect in the death of his wife, prosecutors announced this week.

What we know:

Gary Williams was convicted Sept. 10 after jurors deliberated for less than an hour, Cobb County District Attorney Sonya F. Allen said. Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill handed down the sentence.

Prosecutors said the victim, 66, was admitted to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital on Nov. 9, 2021, and placed on maximum-level life support. She died the next day from blood poisoning.

An employee with Adult Protective Services reported numerous injuries after visiting the victim in the hospital.

What they're saying:

"This case was not about how she died - it was about how she was forced to live," Allen said. "She suffered slowly, trapped in a body she could not care for, completely dependent on the one person who vowed to protect her. She was left lying in filth - her body was covered in sores and lesions, her hair matted, her nails grotesquely overgrown, her bed blackened with waste. She could not move; she could not help herself. The only person who could have given her dignity, safety, and comfort instead allowed her to endure a living torture until she died."

What you can do:

Authorities urged anyone who suspects elder abuse to call Adult Protective Services at 1-866-552-4464 or contact local law enforcement.