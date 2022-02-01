Woman charged with shooting boyfriend to death in East Point apartment

article

Police have charged a woman they say shot her boyfriend to death in an East Point apartment.

Officials say on Jan. 28 shortly before noon officers with the East Point Police Department were called to an apartment on the 1800 block of Vesta Avenue by a woman who told them she had shot her boyfriend.

Medics rushed the victim, identified as 35-year-old David Barnes, to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The woman, 44-year-old Latasha Bittle, was charged with homicide.

Barnes was an employee of the City of East Point and had started working in its Public Works Department in 2020.

Officials say four juveniles were in the home at the time of the shooting and were not injured.

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting.

