Buckhead residents nervous after woman seen 'casing' homes

Residents in Buckhead are on edge after a woman has been caught on surveillance cameras checking doors and peering through windows.

"She's knocking and trying the door handles, looking in windows of homes. Seems like she's casing our homes," said one resident who didn't want her name used.

The woman has been caught on dozens of cameras over the past two weekends. She's wearing a white shirt with a patch on the shoulder that reads "security". She's often seen looking through windows during the daytime.

"Very brazen, very bold. She came up the driveway while we were all home," said one neighbor.

Sometimes she slips into a home while people are inside.

"She's been confronted a number of times, she's showed up in people's living rooms," said a neighbor.

There have been a couple of reports of thefts connected to this woman.

A homeowner in north Buckhead says she had some purses and jewelry taken. She says police were able to link the thefts through video from inside the home and video of the vehicle the woman has been seen driving, a dark blue RAV4 with the tag covered.

Neighbors have been working together. Theyare sharing video and their own encounters with this woman. They have also been working with police to try to identify her.

Many are taking extra precautions, some are adding additional cameras, but all are on alert.

"Making sure our doors are locked during the day, alarms are set, cameras are working. It's not a great way to have to live, but just to be on alert now," said one woman.