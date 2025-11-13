Woman attempts to elude deputies after leaving scene of accident, sheriff's office says

The Brief A 24-year-old East Point woman fled the scene of an accident on I-85 and then refused to pull over for law enforcement in Coweta County. Jasmine Cooper is charged with fleeing and attempting to elude as well as leaving the scene of an accident. Her car was heavily damaged when another driver hit Cooper’s car, but she was the one who fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.



Jasmine Cooper, 24, of East Point is locked up in the Coweta County Jail without bond after allegedly refusing to stop for deputies following an accident in which another motorist struck her car.

What we know:

Deputies say Cooper's car was stopped in the travel lanes of I-85 when another car struck her vehicle. She apparently then drove off down the highway, but was followed by a witness who called 911. When deputies pulled up to her car, they say she refused to pull over. But her crippled car was going slow and the back tire was about to come off. They performed the PIT maneuver and then pinned her car against the median when she tried to drive away a second time.

Hospital damage:

Deputies say they took her to Piedmont Newnan Hospital to be checked out. They say she became upset and kicked over and broke some medical equipment. They added that to her tally of charges for the evening.

The charges::

Cooper has been charged with:

Suspended Registration

Fleeing

Hit and Run

Stopping/parking prohibited in specified places

No valid insurance

Criminal damage to property 2nd degree.

She was being held without bond at the Coweta County Jail.