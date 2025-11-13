Expand / Collapse search

Woman attempts to elude deputies after leaving scene of accident, sheriff's office says

By
Published  November 13, 2025 7:02pm EST
Coweta County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Crazy video of Coweta County arrest

Crazy video of Coweta County arrest

A woman has been charged after leaving the scene of an accident. It resulted in an encounter with Coweta County Sheriff's deputies. FOX 5's Doug Evans has the story.

The Brief

    • A 24-year-old East Point woman fled the scene of an accident on I-85 and then refused to pull over for law enforcement in Coweta County.
    • Jasmine Cooper is charged with fleeing and attempting to elude as well as leaving the scene of an accident.
    • Her car was heavily damaged when another driver hit Cooper’s car, but she was the one who fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Jasmine Cooper, 24, of East Point is locked up in the Coweta County Jail without bond after allegedly refusing to stop for deputies following an accident in which another motorist struck her car.

What we know:

Deputies say Cooper's car was stopped in the travel lanes of I-85 when another car struck her vehicle. She apparently then drove off down the highway, but was followed by a witness who called 911. When deputies pulled up to her car, they say she refused to pull over. But her crippled car was going slow and the back tire was about to come off. They performed the PIT maneuver and then pinned her car against the median when she tried to drive away a second time.

Hospital damage:

Deputies say they took her to Piedmont Newnan Hospital to be checked out. They say she became upset and kicked over and broke some medical equipment. They added that to her tally of charges for the evening.

The charges::

Cooper has been charged with: 

  • Suspended Registration
  • Fleeing
  • Hit and Run
  • Stopping/parking prohibited in specified places
  • No valid insurance
  • Criminal damage to property 2nd degree.

She was being held without bond at the Coweta County Jail.

The Source: Information and dash cam video provided by the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

Coweta CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews