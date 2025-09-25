Woman arrested, man at large after stolen Clayton County van chase

article

The Brief Fulton deputies arrest suspect after stolen van chase. Amanda Noble jailed; driver Donald Johnson escaped. Crime Stoppers offering reward for tips leading to arrest.



The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman wanted in Brookhaven following a pursuit involving a stolen van.

What we know:

Deputies said Amanda Noble, 44, was a passenger in a van stolen in Clayton County that fled a traffic stop and crashed in a dead end. Noble was taken into custody, but the driver, identified as 47-year-old Donald Johnson, was able to run away.

Noble faces charges including obstruction of law enforcement, theft by receiving stolen property and drug possession with intent to distribute. Warrants have been issued for Johnson.

What you can do:

If anyone has information about this incident and/or the whereabouts of Donald Johnson and wants to report it anonymously, they can submit a tip through the Crime Stoppers platform. If the tip leads to an arrest, the tipster may be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward. NO REPORTS, NO COURT, NO NAMES. A tip can be submitted by calling 404-577-TIPS(8477), texting CSGA to 738477, downloading the P3 Tips mobile app, or submitting a tip through the website at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.