Woman arrested for shooting man during dispute in SW Atlanta

In the early hours of Aug. 14, Atlanta police responded to a shooting at a residence in the 3200 block of Verdant Drive SW near Greenbrier Parkway SW in southwest Atlanta.

Officers arrived around 1:30 a.m., where they found a man with a gunshot wound to his arm. The victim was alert, conscious, and breathing and was "stable" when he was transported to a local hospital.

The suspect, who remained at the scene, was identified as Kamari Tanelus. She was inside the residence when police arrived and was subsequently arrested. According to the preliminary investigation, the shooting occurred during a dispute between the suspect and the victim.

As the investigation continues, charges against Tanelus are pending.