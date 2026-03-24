Woman arrested for allegedly joining teen fight at Granger Park

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Christianna Freeman (Credit: LaGrange Police Department)

The Brief A scheduled fight between teenagers at a local park led to the arrest of five people, including a 33-year-old woman. Police say a woman drove two teens to the park and then actively participated in the physical altercation. Several teens were left with visible injuries, including a fractured nose and bruises.



An adult woman and four teenagers face charges after police learned about a fight behind the running track at Granger Park.

What we know:

Officers were shown video of the fight on March 7 and began investigating, according to the LaGrange Police Department. During their investigation, they were able to identify the five people as Brittany Adams, 33, Christianna Freeman, 17, two 16-year-olds, and a 15-year-old.

Police said it all started because Freeman and a 16-year-old had been in a long-standing dispute, and they decided to meet up at the park to resolve it by fighting.

Adams drove two of the teens to the park where the fight was scheduled to happen, police said, but then took part in the fight when it began. Adams allegedly stomped on the faces of two of the teens and hit two of them in the face with her cellphone, officers say.

Three of the girls had visible bruises due to Adams' actions, police alleged. Freeman also suffered a fractured nose during the incident.

What's next:

The unidentified teens have been charged with affray and were issued juvenile complaints. Freeman was also charged with affray but booked on an outstanding warrant.

Adams was charged with first-degree cruelty to children, third-degree cruelty to children, battery - FVA, battery, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Adams and Freeman were both booked into the county jail.

What we don't know:

The names of the teens have not been released nor will they be since they're under 18.