Woman accused of setting residential fire in Kennesaw

Authorities have arrested a woman in connection to a residential fire that happened over the weekend in Cobb County.

The fire happened the morning of August 12 at 5080 Woodland Drive in Kennesaw. According to Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services, the fire had multiple points of origin and investigators determined it to be incendiary.

Elizabeth Anne Shepherd, 49, was taken into custody and charged with first degree arson. She was being detained at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond.