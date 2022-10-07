Woman accused of hitting officers with car while avoiding arrest, leaving child behind

The Forsyth Police Department said two of its officers were injured while responding to a domestic incident.

Police said Autumn Thomas drove away from officers trying to arrest her on Thursday, throwing one to the ground and hitting another with the front end of her car. Police said both officers, Sgt. David Asbell and Officer Dexter McCune, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital, and they are both recovering at home.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Thomas in Jonesboro for aggravated assault after police said she drove away from the scene of a domestic incident, leaving her child behind.

Police said Asbell and McCune responded to Union Hill Apartments and arrested a man for domestic violence-related charges. Police were leaving the scene when someone told them Thomas, who was involved in the incident, was wanted by another jurisdiction. Police went to a hotel on Russell Parkway where she worked. Police said Thomas got into her car and officers found she had left ether child and tried to drive away.

McCune tried to get her out of the car and was "thrown to the ground" and Asbell was "struck by the front end of Ms. Thomas' vehicle and thrown across the hood."

Police said Thomas faces two counts of aggravated assault after her arrest. She went to Monroe County Jail on Thursday.