Woman accused of concealing toddler's death indicted, records show

The woman accused of concealing the death of a toddler found in the Chattahoochee River faces multiple felony charges, including felony murder and malice murder.

The Cobby County District Attorney's office indicted Breyanla Cooper, 27, on malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and concealing the death of another.

The toddler’s body was found on the morning of June 29 at Paces Mill Park in the 3400 block of Cobb Parkway as employees with the Cobb County Fire Department shot a PSA about water safety. Firefighters said they spotted the toddler floating down the river. Officials were able to recover the body.

Initially, investigators were unsure the relationship between Cooper and the young child. The toddler did not match any missing person reports. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released a composite sketch of the child to see if anyone could help with the child's identity.

Cobb County police said they linked Cooper to the toddler using DNA and said she is the child's mother.

Investigators implied last month that additional charges were possible.

