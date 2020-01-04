Witness: Atlanta hit-and-run driver tried to blend in with crowd

Police have taken a driver into custody after a deadly hit-and-run in southwest Atlanta.

Officers say the incident happened before 6:30 along Campbellton Road and Myrtle Drive in southwest Atlanta.

A witness on the scene told FOX 5 said he was waiting on a bus for work when he heard a loud boom and saw the victim fly through the air.

The driver left the car, looked at the damage to his SUV, and then drove away, witness Finis Rankin reported.

According to APD, the driver then returned to the scene and tried to blend in with the crowd, but was quickly discovered.

Police arrested the suspect but have not yet released his identity.

The investigation is ongoing.