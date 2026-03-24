Witness alibi challenges Atlanta rapper OJ da Juiceman's arrest

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The Brief Atlanta rapper OJ da Juiceman is facing charges after allegedly pointing a gun at a Georgia State Patrol trooper. The incident happened in January on I-20 in DeKalb County. A witness claims Williams did not have the vehicle when the alleged situation unfolded.



Atlanta rapper OJ da Juiceman remains in custody following his arrest last week for an alleged incident where he is accused of pointing a gun at a Georgia State Patrol trooper. However, a witness claims he did not have the car when the January event happened.

What we know:

Otis Williams Jr., 44, faces ten charges, including aggravated assault upon a public safety officer and reckless driving, for the incident that happened on Jan. 28.

He was booked into the DeKalb County jail on March 16.

The confrontation started when a trooper was driving on I-20 E in the HOV lane around 2:15 p.m. when a grey Nissan sedan rapidly approached from behind, honking aggressively, according to a Department of Public Safety report.

The trooper reported they moved over, and as the Nissan passed, the driver allegedly pointed a black handgun outside the passenger window towards them.

Afterward, the trooper continued following the Nissan without activating the emergency lights.

"Knowing that activating my lights might impede my ability to keep up," the trooper stated in the report.

The Nissan continued driving erratically and realized the trooper was following on Panthersville Road, according to the report.

The driver then allegedly flashed the gun at the trooper again before speeding by.

After running a vehicle check, the tag came back to a rental company identifying Williams as the renter.

The officer identified Williams’ picture as the same driver he saw in the Nissan.

However, a witness submitted an affidavit on Williams’ behalf stating that he had rented the car for her and that he did not have the vehicle at the time of the alleged incident.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said whether dashcam or bodycam footage is documenting the January incident.

What's next:

Williams' bond hearing is scheduled for April 2.