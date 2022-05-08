Expand / Collapse search

Man dies at hospital from injuries in DeKalb County shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man is dead after a shooting at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday on Wingfoot Court in DeKalb County.

Police said medics rushed a man in his 30s to the hospital, where he died. 

Police haven't identified a suspect or explained what led to the shooting. 

Detectives spoke to witnesses at the scene.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.