Man dies at hospital from injuries in DeKalb County shooting

A man is dead after a shooting at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday on Wingfoot Court in DeKalb County.

Police said medics rushed a man in his 30s to the hospital, where he died.

Police haven't identified a suspect or explained what led to the shooting.

Detectives spoke to witnesses at the scene.

