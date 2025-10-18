Georgia Tech starts 7-0 for first time since 1960s with win over Duke

Image 1 of 6 ▼ DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 18: Defensive back Jy Gilmore #14 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets breaks up a pass intended for wide receiver Andrel Anthony #1 of the Duke Blue Devils during the first half of the game at Wallace Wade Stadium on October 18, 2025 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Alex Halloway/Getty Images)

Georgia Tech improved to 7-0 for the first time since 1966 after a 27-18 road win over Duke on Saturday, continuing one of the program’s best starts in decades.

What we know:

The victory also marks the Yellow Jackets’ first 4-0 start in ACC play in 27 years.

Quarterback Haynes King led the way, throwing for 205 yards and rushing for a game-high 120 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown run with 2:10 left to seal the win.

Georgia Tech trailed most of the game and didn’t score a touchdown until the fourth quarter, when Malachi Hosley capped a 72-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown run to make it 20-10 with 4:57 remaining. King then added his 28-yard TD run on the next drive to extend the lead.

The Yellow Jackets executed nearly flawlessly on offense down the stretch, more than doubling their point total in the game’s final five minutes.

Dig deeper:

The 1966 season also marked the last time Georgia Tech started 9-0, though it didn’t end perfectly. The University of Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Jackets 23-14 in the final game of the regular season, and Georgia Tech went on to lose its bowl game against Florida that year.

What's next:

Next week, Georgia Tech will host Syracuse at Bobby Dodd Stadium.