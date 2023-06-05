William Shatner goes on a 'mission' in wild new FOX series

You’ve seen celebrities sing from behind wild costumes in "The Masked Singer" and tough it out in the desert on "Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test." Now, a new bunch of famous faces is about to boldly go where no celebrity has gone before … Mars!

The new competition series "Stars on Mars" premieres tonight on FOX, and features a group of 12 celebrities living and working on a Mars space station. Now, they’re not really in space, of course — but according to legendary actor (and real-life space traveler) William Shatner, who serves as the show’s Mission Control, show producers found a suitably difficult filming location.

"We’re in the Outback of Australia," says Shatner. "You know, very few people have been to the Outback because it’s harsh. It’s one of the harshest deserts on Earth."

In the series, the celebrities (including former Seahawk Marshawn Lynch, figure skater Adam Rippon, and ‘Real Housewife’ Porsha Williams) must compete in various missions and eliminate their fellow contestants weekly, until only one remains in the space station. Along the way, Shatner is there to hand out the strenuous assignments — and the "Star Trek" icon says he was constantly impressed by what he saw.

"It took courage, it took athletic ability, it took mental stability. It was challenging," says the Emmy winner.

How challenging? Find out tonight on the series premiere of "Stars on Mars" at 8 p.m. — right here on FOX 5 Atlanta.