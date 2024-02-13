Family, friends to honor Georgia soldier killed in Jordan drone strike at funeral

Family, friends, and military colleagues will gather on Tuesday to say goodbye to one of the Georgia soldiers killed in a drone strike in the Middle East.

Sgt. William Jerome Rivers' funeral will take place at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Carrollton on Tuesday morning.

A Jan. 28 drone strike on a U.S. military outpost in Jordan killed Rivers as well as Sgt. Kennedy Sanders and Sgt. Breonna Moffett, who all received their ranks in posthumous promotions. They were assigned to the Army Reserve's 926th Engineer Battalion, 926th Engineer Brigade, based at Fort Moore in west Georgia.

President Joe Biden met with the families of the fallen soldiers when their remains were returned to U.S. soil earlier this month at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

Rivers, affectionately known as "Will," was born on Feb. 2, 1997 in Philadelphia. He joined the Army Reserve in New Jersey in 2011 and served a nine-month tour in Iraq in 2018. He joined the 718th Engineering Company at Fort Moore last year and lived in Carrollton.

During his time in the service, Willis was honored with a Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal with "C" Device, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, three Army Reserve Component Achievement Medals, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with "M" Device and Bronze hourglass, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, two Army Reserve Component Overseas Training Ribbon, Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal with Campaign Star and a Combat Badge.

In his obituary, the 46-year-old Carrollton husband and father was remembered as a man with "a gentle demeanor and a fierce and determined personality," who "was always ready to face life’s challenges with courage and resilience."

"He had an infectious smile, a warm heart, and a genuine ability to make everyone around him feel valued and loved. He was a pillar of strength and a loving presence in the lives of his family," the obituary reads. "His kindness, compassion, and relentless support were the foundation of their happiness and well-being."

Following the funeral, a private burial will take place at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.

Messages of condolences can be sent to the family

Sgt. William Rivers to be honored in Carroll County

Rivers' name will be added to the other names on the wall at the Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park.

"This particular portion of the park has the names of those Carroll County citizens who were killed in action," said retired US Army Lt. Col. Barry Gardner. "Sgt. Rivers' name will go right here."

"We'll have a ceremony here in the park and fully honor Sgt. Rivers for his service and sacrifice," said Gardner, the president of the Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park Association.

No specific date has been set for the dedication ceremony. Gardner says they've been in touch with the family, and will do the ceremony whenever they're ready. He says they are anticipating a big crowd with members of the community, the American Legion's rifle squad and a contingent from Ft. Moore.

What we know about the other Georgia soldiers killed in Jordan drone attack

Kennedy Ladon Sanders

Sanders, 24, worked at a pharmacy while studying to become an X-ray technician and coached children’s soccer and basketball. She had volunteered for the deployment because she wanted to see different parts of the world, according to her parents.

Writing on Facebook, Sanders' family thanked the community for their support during this time.

"Munchkin will be missed by many," they wrote.

Breonna Alexsondria Moffett

Moffett had turned 23 years old just nine days before she was killed. She joined the Army Reserves in 2019 but also worked for a home care provider to cook, clean and run errands for people with disabilities.

"This is one of the saddest days of my life. With a heavy heart, I have to say that my Angel, my first born, has [gone] on to be with GOD today," Moffett's mother posted to Facebook. "Just know that a piece of my heart and soul will always be missing. Love you Baby Girl. Rest Easy."

The Windsor Forest Mighty Marching Band also posted on Facebook in her honor, addressing Moffett as a former drum major of the high school band.

"We will remember her time as a Knight and a service woman in the U.S Army. We ask that you keep her family lifted up in prayer," a spokesperson for the Mighty Marching Knights said.

Sanders and Moffett were close friends who regularly popped in on each other’s phone calls with their families back home.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.