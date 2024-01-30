Jordan drone strike: Sgt. William Rivers to be honored in Carroll County

One day after the devastating news that all three soldiers killed in a drone strike overseas were from Georgia, people in Carroll County are making plans to honor one of their own.

Army reservist Sgt. William Jerome Rivers' name will be added to the other names on the wall at the Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park.

"This particular portion of the park has the names of those Carroll County citizens who were killed in action," said retired US Army Lt. Col. Barry Gardner. "Sgt. Rivers' name will go right here."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Army reservist Sgt. William Jerome Rivers' name will be added to the other names on a wall of Carroll County citizens who were killed in action. The wall is at the Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park.

Drone attack in Jordan: Who is Sgt. William J. Rivers of Georgia?

Sgt. William Rivers, along with Specialist Kennedy Sanders from Waycross, and Specialist Breonna Moffett from Savannah were killed in a drone strike on a U.S. base in Jordan near the Syrian border on Sunday. All three were members of the 718th Engineering Company at Fort Moore.

From left to right: Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, Kennedy Ladon Sanders, William Jerome Rivers (Credit: Chief of Army Reserve)

According to the Department of Defense, Sgt. Rivers joined the Army Reserve in 2011, and served a 9-month tour in Iraq.

He joined the 718th engineering company last year.

How will Sgt. William Rivers be honored?

"We'll have a ceremony here in the park and fully honor Sgt. Rivers for his service and sacrifice," said Lt. Col. Gardner.

Retired Army Lt. Col. Barry Gardner is the president of the Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park Association.

He knows the heartache of war.

"I'm 25 year active duty in the Army, myself. Vietnam, in the beginning. A few of my friends were killed in action, and any time a service member dies in action it hits home for me," said Lt. Col. Gardner.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A Carrollton police officer sat in Sgt. Rivers' driveway on Tuesday, to ensure his family's privacy.

FOX 5 was told uniformed military officers went to Sgt. Rivers' home in Carrollton to break the news to his family. On Tuesday, a Carrollton police officer was in the driveway, to ensure the family's privacy.

"My condolences to the family of all three soldiers. They've given the ultimate sacrifice, and we're here to honor them," said Lt. Col. Gardner.

When is Sgt. William Rivers' Carroll County dedication ceremony?

No specific date has been set for the dedication ceremony. Lt. Col. Gardner says they've been in touch with the family, and will do the ceremony whenever they're ready. He says they are anticipating a big crowd with members of the community, the American Legion's rifle squad and a contingent from Ft. Moore.