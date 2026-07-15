Wild Troup County road rage shootings end in high-speed police pursuit
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - A Louisiana man is behind bars after wild road rage highway shootings on Interstate 85 in Troup County ended in a police chase Tuesday.
Interstate 85 shootings
What we know:
Authorities arrested Kyle Sylvester, Jr. on Tuesday after he allegedly opened fire on multiple drivers along the highway. The first shooting happened Monday evening when a driver traveling northbound on I-85 reported being shot during a road rage incident. According to Hogansville Police, that driver suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and managed to pull off at exit 28.
The second incident occurred just before noon on Tuesday when another northbound motorist called 911 to report someone was shooting at his car. Rather than pulling over, the driver followed the shooter off the highway and provided police with a detailed description of the vehicle. Hogansville Police, Grantville Police and the Troup County Sheriff's Office spotted the car, gave chase and arrested Sylvester.
Troup County Jail
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet released a booking photo of Sylvester. The Troup County Sheriff's Office has also not yet made public the exact list of charges he will face. Because investigators are still sorting through the details of both attacks, Sylvester had not been formally booked into the jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Hogansville Police, Grantville Police and the Troup County Sheriff's Office, who detailed the shootings and arrest, as well as FOX 5 reporter Doug Evans, who reported from the scene.