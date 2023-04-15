Wild Animal Safari partially reopens after tornado damage in Troup County

Three weeks after a devastating EF-3 tornado swept through parts of West Georgia, the Wild Animal Safari in Pine Mountain reopened its drive-through safari experience on Saturday.

The reopening of the park was a sign of recovery in the community, which has been grappling with the aftermath of the tornado.

"They’ve done a wonderful job, considering the damage that was done." Sandra Everingham, a LaGrange resident whose grandson is a safari tour guide, said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ From: Supplied

In late March the storm sent trees crashing down onto a fence for two large cats, causing them to briefly escape.

‘WORST NIGHT’: TIGER AND LIGER ESCAPE DURING TORNADO

(FOX 5 Atlanta)

Up the road, homes with blue tarps covering roofs and toppled trees showed the fury of the storm.

According to Gov. Brian Kemp, between 25 and 30 homes were completely destroyed with at least 100 more suffering damage.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ A day after a powerful tornado tore through the West Point community, Troup County officials continue cleanup efforts on March 27, 2023. (FOX 5)

"It’s definitely a beautiful thing to have the community come back together to help rebuild," Jasmine Williams, a West Point resident, added.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ From: FOX 5 Atlanta

The park still has a lot of work ahead of it, with two more phases of rebuilding to go.

However, the reopening of the park is a much-needed sign of hope for the community.

"I think it’s a good thing for families, or even just people. To come and spend a day," said Sandra Everingham. The Wild Animal Safari's reopening is a small step towards recovery for the community, which has been through a wild few weeks.