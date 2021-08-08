Wilcox County sheriff arrests fugitive wanted for attempting to murder an Indiana cop

The Wilcox County Sheriff said he and a deputy apprehended a fugitive wanted in Spencer County, Indiana, on several felony charges, including attempting to murder a police officer.

On Thursday, a sheriff's office spokesperson said Sheriff Robert Rodgers along with Deputy Michael Oxford responded to a domestic violence call on Poppy Lane.

Officials said the two arrested Ignacio Castanon, who faces charges of battery and cruelty to children.

Law enforcement learned Castanon was wanted in Indiana for several charges stemming from an incident in 2003:

Attempted Murder of a Police Officer

Aggravated Battery

Battery on a Police Officer resulting in serious bodily injury

Felony Resisting Law Enforcement (Fleeing)

Resisting Law Enforcement with physical Violence

Domestic Battery

Other possible charges are pending, officials said. The incident in Indiana occurred in November of 2003.

The investigation indicates Castanon used multiple alias names to evade capture. Castanon is currently in the Wilcox County Jail awaiting extradition back to Spencer County Indiana. Officials said Castanon was also undocumented.

Rodgers thanked Deputy Oxford, Investigator Lt. Chrissy Welch and 911 dispatchers for their help in the investigation.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.