Widow seeking justice for husband, father shot to death

In less than two days, more than 1,500 people have signed a petition to change the venue of a Bartow County murder case.

Jonathan Smith was a husband and father of two who was shot to death last October.

What started off as a double date ended in the 31-year-old’s death. His wife says everything was fine until she heard a gunshot when she went to grab something from the car.

The family says if Smith wasn't working, he was with his loved ones.

"He was like a child when he was with them," Kelsey Smith said of her husband’s relationship with their four and six-year-old boys.

Jonathan Smith was a husband and father of two who was shot to death last October. (Photo courtesy of Smith family)

"Jonathan was more than just my son-in-law," Glenn Smith said. "He was my best friend."

Just before midnight, Oct. 25, Euharlee police received a call for a person shot on Milam Bridge Road.

Another call minutes later ended abruptly.

When police arrived, they found Smith with a gunshot wound. He died from those injuries and police charged a man named Cody Daniell with his murder.

Eight months later, Smith's wife says she's distraught knowing the man charged with her husband's murder was released on a $300,000 property bond the day of her husband's funeral.

A copy of that bond order indicates Daniell cannot have firearms in his home, possess alcohol or contact Smith's family.

Smith says she believes Daniell's connections to local attorneys are impacting the case. A Change.org petition has more than 1,500 signatures demanding a change of venue.

"My husband is deserving of justice," she said between sobs.

The Bartow County District Attorney Rosemary M. Greene tells FOX 5 Atlanta he cannot comment on the case, as it is pending, but Smith and her stepfather say they'll do everything within their power to get justice for Jonathan.

Daniell faces several charges including murder, aggravated assault with a gun and obstruction of law enforcement. FOX5’s Alex Whittler reached out to his attorney for comment and did not immediately get a response.

