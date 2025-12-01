Widespread rain arrives in North Georgia late Monday into Tuesday

The Brief Widespread rain arrives late Monday night and lasts into early Tuesday morning. Heaviest totals are expected south of I-20, with over an inch possible. Most of metro Atlanta will see ½ inch to 1 inch of rain — helpful for a six-inch annual deficit.



A widespread, soaking rain is heading for North Georgia, with the wettest period expected late Monday night through early Tuesday morning.

What they're saying:

"This is just some rain," said FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley. "We’re not going to see any thunderstorms, not going to see any of that pink and blue on the map that they’re having out there in Arkansas and Missouri. That’s some wintry weather. We’re just gonna get some plain old rain rolling our way."

The first round of showers will move in overnight, with rain becoming more consistent before sunrise Tuesday.

"Once it rolls in, it’s gonna stick around for a little bit," Chandley said. "We’re talking about overnight tonight into the early morning hours — that paints a pretty green picture across North Georgia."

Rain is expected to begin between 9–10 p.m. Monday and mostly move out by 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Heaviest rain south of Atlanta

Local perspective:

While all of north Georgia will see measurable rain, the heaviest totals are expected south of I-20, where some locations could pick up well over an inch.

"The heaviest rain, I think, is going to be down here south of the city," Chandley said. "That’s where we could pick up well over an inch of rain during the duration of this into early tomorrow morning."

Even after the steady rain tapers off, the Tuesday morning commute may still be damp. Chandley said clouds will linger and "it’ll take all day for the clouds to begin to break."

Beneficial rainfall for a dry year

By the numbers:

Most of metro Atlanta is expected to see ½ inch to 1 inch of rain, with higher amounts south of the city.

"This would be beneficial… anywhere from a half, three-quarters of an inch, up to an inch, with an inch plus down on the south side," Chandley said. "We will take that, thank you very much. We’ve got a six-inch rainfall deficit for the year."