'Wicked' returns to Fox Theatre through July 30, tickets available

article

One of Atlanta's most popular musicals, "Wicked," has returned to the Fox Theatre through July 30 as part of the Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta 2022/2023 season.

The Broadway sensation tells the story of what happened in the Land of Oz from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

"Wicked" is the 5th longest-running show in Broadway history and has won more than 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. Since opening in 2003, "Wicked" has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world and has been translated into six languages.

Tickets start at $43 plus taxes and fees.