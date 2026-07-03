Why Georgia matters in America's Fourth of July story

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The Brief Georgia's path to independence wasn't immediate, but the colony played a key role in the nation's founding through its signers of the Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution. As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, communities across Georgia are honoring the state's Revolutionary War history with special events and historic reenactments. From James Oglethorpe to the founding of the University of Georgia, the state's influence helped shape both the nation and generations to come.



When most people think about the Fourth of July, they picture fireworks, cookouts and waving American flags. But behind the celebrations is a story that began nearly 250 years ago—and Georgia played a bigger role than many people realize.

One of the original 13 colonies

The Peach State was one of the original 13 colonies, but it wasn't among the first to embrace independence. In fact, many Georgians initially remained loyal to the British Crown. That changed in 1776, when supporters of independence took control of the colonial government, clearing the way for Georgia to join the fight for freedom.

Declaration of Independence signers

Three Georgians—Button Gwinnett, Lyman Hall and George Walton—would go on to sign the Declaration of Independence, risking their lives and fortunes to help launch a new nation. Two more Georgians, Abraham Baldwin and William Few, later signed the U.S. Constitution, helping lay the foundation for the country's government. Baldwin also created Georgia's first statewide education plan and became the first president of what is now the University of Georgia.

Living history demonstrations at state parks

This year, those contributions carry even more significance as America marks its 250th anniversary. Across Georgia, state parks and historic sites are celebrating with living history demonstrations, Revolutionary War reenactments, public readings of the Declaration of Independence, old-fashioned field games and family-friendly events designed to bring the nation's founding to life.

4th of July history

The holiday itself has an interesting backstory. While Americans celebrate on July 4, the Continental Congress actually voted for independence on July 2, 1776. Two days later, on July 4, delegates formally adopted the Declaration of Independence—a date that became synonymous with the birth of the United States. Historians say Founding Father John Adams believed July 2 should have been the day Americans celebrated, but history had other plans.

Holiday traditions

Many of today's Fourth of July traditions have surprisingly deep roots. Early celebrations featured bonfires, parades, cannon fire and public readings of the Declaration. More than two centuries later, Americans still gather with friends and family—only now the cannons have largely been replaced by fireworks, backyard barbecues and community festivals.

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So while you're enjoying hot dogs, fireworks and time with family this Independence Day, it's worth remembering that Georgia wasn't just along for the ride. The state helped shape the country's founding, its Constitution and even its future through education—making the Fourth of July as much a Georgia story as it is an American one.

Georgia-specific facts

Georgia was the last of the original 13 colonies to be founded , established in 1733 by James Oglethorpe as a buffer between British South Carolina and Spanish Florida.

Georgia became the fourth state to ratify the U.S. Constitution on Jan. 2, 1788.

Button Gwinnett , one of Georgia's Declaration of Independence signers, has one of the rarest and most valuable signatures in American history because he died just a year after signing the document.

The University of Georgia, founded in 1785, became the nation's first state-chartered public university, thanks largely to Abraham Baldwin's vision for public education.

Fourth of July facts

Americans actually voted for independence on July 2, 1776. The Declaration of Independence was formally adopted on July 4 , which became the date celebrated.

Only John Hancock and Charles Thomson signed the Declaration on July 4. Most delegates signed it weeks later.

John Adams believed July 2—not July 4—would become America's annual celebration. He even predicted it would feature "pomp and parade...games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations."

The first organized Independence Day celebration took place in Philadelphia in 1777, complete with fireworks and cannon fire.

Interesting facts

Three U.S. presidents died on the Fourth of July: John Adams and Thomas Jefferson both died on July 4, 1826—the 50th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. James Monroe died on July 4, 1831.

About 150 million hot dogs are eaten in the U.S. on the Fourth of July every year.

Americans spend more than $1 billion on fireworks annually, making Independence Day the nation's biggest fireworks holiday.

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