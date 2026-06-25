4th of July events in metro Atlanta & North Georgia | July 2026

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Whether you are hosting a classic backyard gathering with friends or looking to head out into the community, this Fourth of July weekend is packed with events, dining specials and, of course, fireworks for you to enjoy in metro Atlanta and North Georgia.

Events by County

Atlanta & Fulton County

Stars & Stripes Fireworks Celebration

What: One of the area’s largest Independence Day traditions, featuring a free concert by legendary singer-songwriter Don McLean, an array of local food trucks, and a grand fireworks show.

When: July 4 | City Green opens at 4 p.m., Food trucks open at 6 p.m., Concert at 8 p.m., Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Where: City Springs District, Sandy Springs, GA

Alpharetta Fireworks at Wills Park

What: A patriotic neighborhood gathering under the stars to watch a brilliant holiday fireworks display in celebration of America's 250th birthday.

When: July 4 | Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

Where: Wills Park, 11925 Wills Road, Alpharetta, GA

Roswell 4th of July Celebration

What: A family-friendly evening festival filled with live music, local food trucks, and entertainment, wrapping up with fireworks over the park lawns.

When: July 4 | Event runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks start at sunset

Where: Roswell Area Park, 10495 Woodstock Road, Roswell, GA

Lenox Square Fireworks, DMC Concert and Expo

What: A multi-day event organized by the Atlanta Track Club ahead of the Peachtree Road Race, featuring a free fitness expo, a free live concert by Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, and a dazzling fireworks show in Buckhead.

When: Health & Fitness Expo July 2–3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | DMC Concert July 3 at 8:30 p.m. with fireworks following

Where: Lenox Square, Atlanta, GA

America 250 Festival at the Jimmy Carter Library

What: A special daytime educational festival celebrating the Semi-quincentennial with free admission to museum grounds, family activities, and patriotic pop-ups.

When: July 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Jimmy Carter Presidential Library & Museum, 441 Freedom Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30307

House Heads Picnic Music Festival

What: An annual outdoor celebration of house music, culture, and community featuring dynamic live DJ performances, vendors, and community dancing fellowships.

When: July 4 from 12 p.m.–8 p.m.

Where: Grant Park, Atlanta, GA

Children's Museum of Atlanta Independence Day Art Studio

What: A kid-friendly indoor art experience where young guests can craft their own mini firework spectacular take-home art piece using cupcake liners and construction paper.

When: July 4 | Check museum session schedules for daily times

Where: Children's Museum of Atlanta, 275 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30313

Rooftop Rodeo 4th of July Celebration

What: A festive, multi-day skyline social gathering on the roof featuring panoramic city views, holiday thematic entertainment, food, and drinks.

When: July 4 at 11 a.m. through July 5 at 12 a.m.

Where: Ponce City Market Rooftop, Atlanta, GA

Johns Creek America 250 Independence Day Celebration

What: A community-wide patriotic festival holding family activities, live musical entertainment, food, and holiday fun to toast America's 250th anniversary.

When: July 4 | Morning parade kicks off at 10 a.m.

Where: Johns Creek, GA (Check local city center guides for parade routing)

Alpharetta July 3 Concert & Patriotic Drone Show

What: A pre-holiday outdoor concert featuring one of the Southeast's premier party bands, Party on the Moon, concluding with a dazzling, high-tech patriotic drone show lighting up the town center.

When: July 3 | Concert 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Drone show at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Town Green at Alpharetta City Center, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, GA

World Harvest Church "Celebrate America" Fireworks Event

What: A free, community-wide evening fireworks event hosted by World Harvest Church to celebrate the nation's milestone 250th anniversary.

When: June 27 | Check venue updates for exact gates open times

Where: World Harvest Church, Roswell, GA

Independence Weekend at Your 3rd Spot

What: A high-end indoor social club entertainment experience featuring chef-driven food, bowling, games, curated drinks, and a full-venue watch party for the soccer matches.

When: July 3–5 | Full Venue Match Watch Party on July 4

Where: Your 3rd Spot, 400 Chattahoochee Row NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

Bartow County

4th of July Parade & Dellinger Park Festivities

What: A morning patriotic parade followed by an evening community festival featuring a kid zone, food and craft vendors, carnival games, live music by Babes Bayou, and a massive fireworks display.

When: July 4 | Parade at 9 a.m., Park festivities 4 p.m to 10 p.m., Music at 6 p.m., Fireworks at 9:20 p.m.

Where: Downtown Cartersville (Parade) and Dellinger Park, 100 Pine Grove Road, Cartersville, GA 30120

City of Cartersville and Coca-Cola of Rome Fourth of July Event

What: A special community morning pop-up to celebrate the nation's 250th anniversary, featuring complimentary Coca-Cola and Monster samples alongside patriotic swag.

When: July 4 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Friendship Plaza, Downtown Cartersville, GA

Adairsville 4th of July Celebration

What: A family-focused holiday celebration featuring a dedicated kid zone, food and craft vendors, carnival games, and an evening fireworks show.

When: July 4 | Event begins at 4 p.m., Fireworks at 9:20 p.m.

Where: Adairsville, GA

Barnsley Resort All-American Cookout & Fireworks

What: An upscale holiday resort cookout featuring live music by the Stephen Lee Band, lawn games, and a spectacular fireworks show over the Fazio Course.

When: July 4 | Check resort schedule for exact dining seating times

Where: Barnsley Resort, 597 Barnsley Gardens Road, Adairsville, GA 30103

Cherokee County

Canton Small Town Cool 4th of July

What: A jam-packed community event organized alongside the American Legion Canton Post, featuring an evening holiday parade downtown and a big fireworks show over the park.

When: July 4 | Parade at 6 p.m., Concert at 7:30 p.m., Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Riverstone Plaza Block / Etowah River Park area, Canton, GA

Woodstock July 4th Spectacular

What: A full day of holiday events kicking off with a morning run and parade, continuing with a midday festival, and concluding with night fireworks.

When: July 4 | Freedom Run at 7 a.m., Parade at 10 a.m., Festival from 11 a.m.–3 p.m., Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Where: Downtown Woodstock / The Park at City Center, 101 Arnold Mill Road, Woodstock, GA

Cobb County

Marietta Fourth in the Park Celebration

What: A classic community celebration featuring the "Let Freedom Ring" opening parade, free live concerts headlined by Rupert's Orchestra, an arts and crafts show, food, carnival games, and a dazzling fireworks finale.

When: July 4 | Begins at 10 a.m., Fireworks follow the concert at dark

Where: Marietta Square, Marietta, GA

Acworth Concert & Fireworks

What: A lakefront holiday gathering featuring live musical entertainment followed by a spectacular fireworks display.

When: July 4 | Live music starts at 5:30 p.m., fireworks begin around 9:30 p.m.

Where: Cauble Park, 4425 Beach Street NW, Acworth, GA

Kennesaw Salute to America

What: A high-energy pre-holiday community festival packed with live entertainment from the 12-piece Rupert's Orchestra, food vendors, and family-friendly fun, concluding with a massive fireworks finale.

When: July 3 | Celebration runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., fireworks finale at 9:30 p.m.

Where: United Bankshares Amphitheater at Depot Park / Main Street, Downtown Kennesaw, GA

Powder Springs 4th of July Celebration

What: A community-focused evening holiday event featuring family entertainment, food, and seasonal fun.

When: July 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: 4485 Pineview Street, Powder Springs, GA

Six Flags Over Georgia Star-Spangled Nights

What: An action-packed amusement park event presented by M&M’S® featuring all-American coaster thrills, patriotic music, and a colorful evening fireworks display painting the night sky.

When: July 3–5 | Regular park hours, fireworks at night

Where: Six Flags Over Georgia, 275 Riverside Parkway, Austell, GA 30168

Coweta County

Newnan Fourth of July Parade

What: A classic hometown holiday parade through downtown Newnan to celebrate Independence Day with marching groups, local floats, and patriotic community spirit.

When: July 4 at 9 a.m.

Where: Starts at Veteran’s Memorial Park (Temple Avenue Park) and ends right before Greenville Street Park, Newnan, GA

3rd Annual 4th of July Car Show

What: A family-friendly fundraiser showcasing vintage cars and trucks from bygone days, complete with vehicle owners on hand to answer questions, live guitar music, and an affordable hot dog lunch.

When: July 4 from 9:30 a.m. –1 p.m. (Kicks off right after the downtown parade)

Where: History Center’s McRitchie-Hollis Museum parking lot, 74 Jackson Street, Newnan, GA 30263 (Note: Spectators are asked to park in the nearby UWG-Newnan lot)

Rotary Club of Newnan Fireworks Celebration

What: A grand community Independence Day celebration featuring dynamic live music, local food trucks, and interactive children's activities, culminating in a spectacular fireworks show at dark. Admission is free.

When: July 4 | Gates open at 5:30 p.m., Music starts around 7 p.m., Fireworks at dusk

Where: Drake Stadium at Newnan High School, 190 LaGrange St, Newnan, GA 30263

DeKalb County

Stone Mountain Park Fantastic Fourth Celebration

What: A week-long holiday celebration featuring park attractions, live entertainment and the 250th Celebration Drone & Light Show. The immersive show features cutting-edge projection technology, 4K imagery on the mountain, 250 choreographed drones creating dazzling formations, giant flame cannons and a grand synchronized fireworks finale.

When: July 1–6 | Attractions open 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Drone & Light Show + Fireworks nightly at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd, Stone Mountain, GA 30083

Decatur Pied Piper Parade & Concert

What: A lively, hometown celebration where guests can watch or join the Pied Piper Parade of decorated floats and wagons, followed by live music from G Clef & The Playlist and a grand fireworks show.

When: July 4 | Lineup at 3 p.m, Parade at 4 p.m., Live music at 7 p.m., Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Where: Decatur Square, Downtown Decatur, GA

Chamblee Rocks Summer Concert featuring Robin Thicke

What: A star-studded 250th birthday concert featuring Grammy Award-winning R&B artist Robin Thicke, featuring local food vendors and a spectacular fireworks show. Free shuttle service is provided from Chamblee Middle School.

When: July 4 | Concert at 6:30 p.m., Fireworks begin around 9 p.m.

Where: Chamblee City Hall, Downtown Chamblee, GA

Tucker July 3 Celebration & Fireworks Spectacular

What: An annual pre-Fourth street festival that takes over Main Street with live music, a DJ, a dedicated kids zone, local food trucks, and a massive fireworks display.

When: July 3 from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (Roads closed until 11 p.m.)

Where: Main Street, Tucker, GA

Dunwoody’s July 4th Parade

What: A massive, star-spangled community march recognized as the single largest Independence Day parade in the state of Georgia.

When: July 4 at 9 a.m. (Marching groups report between 7:30–8:30 AM)

Where: Dunwoody, GA

Douglas County

Douglasville Independence Day Parade

What: A hometown parade tradition marking America's 250th anniversary with community floats, musical marching groups, and a star-spangled showcase winding through the heart of downtown.

When: July 4 | Parade lineup at 8:30 a.m., Parade steps off at 10 a.m.

Where: Fairburn Road (South of Church Street) through Downtown Douglasville, GA

Fayette County

Trilith LIVE: Atlanta Pops Orchestra’s "Celebrating America"

What: A festive holiday performance featuring sweeping orchestrations, beloved patriotic anthems, and guest vocals by Grammy Award winner David Phelps.

When: July 3 at 7 p.m.

Where: Trilith LIVE, Fayetteville, GA

Fun Spot America Atlanta: 4th of July Fireworks Celebration

What: A spectacular fireworks show choreographed to patriotic music alongside full access to over 25 rides and attractions, including the award-winning ArieForce One roller coaster.

When: July 4 | Park attractions open midday, fireworks after dark

Where: Fun Spot America Atlanta, Fayetteville, GA

Peachtree City 4th of July Parade & Fireworks

What: A traditional rain-or-shine morning parade that routes north toward the McIntosh Complex, followed by a spectacular evening fireworks show reflecting over the water.

When: July 4 | Parade starts at 9 a.m., Fireworks start at sundown

Where: Village on the Green (Parade Start) and Over Lake Peachtree (Fireworks), Peachtree City, GA

Forsyth County

68th Annual Thomas-Mashburn Steam Engine Parade

What: A historic, beloved local July 4th tradition drawing thousands of spectators to view vintage steam engines, antique tractors, and patriotic community floats.

When: July 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Arrive early for parking)

Where: Starts at Forsyth Central High School, routes south on Tribble Gap Road to the Cumming Fairgrounds, Cumming, GA

Cumming Fairgrounds’ July Fourth Celebration & Fireworks

What: A classic family festival featuring live musical entertainment, food and beverage vendors, a dedicated kids zone, and a massive evening fireworks show. Free admission and parking.

When: July 4 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Cumming Fairgrounds, Cumming, GA

Gwinnett County

Prelude to the Fourth

What: An all-out community Independence Day celebration packed with live musical entertainment, local food trucks, family activities, and a show-stopping fireworks finale.

When: July 1 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Gwinnett County (Check regional municipality page for park location coordinates)

Red, White & Boom!

What: A free community celebration featuring live music from the high-energy party band The A-Town A-List, local food trucks, children's face painting, and a brilliant fireworks display.

When: July 3 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Lillian Webb Park, Norcross, GA

Sparkle in the Park

What: Lilburn's annual Independence Day event honoring America's 250th birthday with show-stopping live bands, a kids' inflatable activity zone, local food vendors, face painters, balloon artists, and caricature drawings.

When: July 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Lilburn City Park, Lilburn, GA

Star Spangled Snellville

What: A festive community tradition gathering friends and families on the town green for holiday foods, music, interactive entertainment, and a grand fireworks show.

When: July 4 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Snellville Towne Green, Snellville, GA

Henry County

Stockbridge Fourth of July Extravaganza

What: A free community music festival and holiday event featuring live concert performances by Boosie, Pastor Troy, and special guests, concluding with a massive fireworks display. Free tickets are available at the gates.

When: July 4 | Gates open at 6 p.m., Show starts at 8 p.m.

Where: VyStar Amphitheater at The Bridge, 4650 North Henry Blvd, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Jackson County

Celebrate 4th of July in Braselton

What: A hometown celebration honoring Independence Day with a morning patriotic parade, a regional block festival, and an evening fireworks show.

When: July 4 from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Historic Downtown Braselton, 9924 Davis St, Braselton, GA 30517

Lumpkin County

Dahlonega 4th of July Celebration

What: A full day of historic mountain festivities featuring a 5K run, a classic car show, a formal reading of the Declaration of Independence, a parade, a watermelon eating contest, a free live concert by The Inconceivable, and a mountain fireworks show.

When: July 4 | 5K at 7 a.m., Car Show 10 a.m., Reading at 10:45 a.m., Parade at 11 a.m., Concert at 6:30 p.m., Fireworks at dark

Where: Hancock Park, Gold Museum, and UNG Drill Field, Dahlonega, GA

Paulding County

4th of July Patriotic Concert & Fireworks

What: The premier holiday event in the county featuring local food trucks, interactive children's activities, a live concert by Guardians of the Jukebox, and a massive fireworks finale.

When: July 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Dallas, 11 Courthouse Square, Dallas, GA 30132

Rockdale County

Red, White & BOOM!

What: An annual community celebration hosting live beach and soul entertainment from "Bogey & the Viceroy," local food trucks, and children's activities, wrapping up with an evening fireworks show. Free shuttles run from the 1400 Parker Road Annex.

When: July 3 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Olde Town Pavilion, 949 S. Main Street / Bank Street, Conyers, GA 30012

Towns County

July Fourth Fireworks at Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds

What: A beautiful mountain holiday celebration on the fairgrounds featuring local community entertainment and food vendors, culminating in a giant fireworks display over Lake Chatuge.

When: July 4 | Festivities begin at 3 p.m., fireworks show at 9:45 p.m.

Where: Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, 1311 Music Hall Rd, Hiawassee, GA 30546

Union County

Red, White & Blairsville Celebration

What: A scenic mountain holiday gathering packed with family fun, including active bounce houses, corn hole tournaments, kickball games, local food trucks, and a spectacular fireworks show. Free admission.

When: July 4 | Afternoon festivities lead into night fireworks

Where: Meeks Park, Blairsville, GA

Hall County

Uncle Sam's Pop-up Bar at Lanier Islands Resort

What: An indoor holiday weekend pop-up playground featuring festive décor, live entertainment, and a patriotic menu of elevated comfort foods and specialty cocktails.

When: July 3–5 | Noon to 10 p.m.

Where: Game Changer, 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford, GA 30518

Fourth of July Fireworks at Lanier Islands Resort

What: A breathtaking Independence Day fireworks display over Lake Lanier to celebrate the nation's 250th anniversary.

When: July 4, 2026 | 9:30 p.m.

Where: Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford, GA 30518

Concerts for a Cause: Lost in Paradise – Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band

What: A lakeside benefit concert bringing laid-back summer vibes and tropical energy to Lake Lanier, with $15 ticket proceeds supporting local food bank and clean water charities.

When: July 5 | Doors open at 6:00 p.m, Band takes the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Where: 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford, GA 30518

Harris County

All-American 250th Anniversary Celebration Package

What: A nostalgic summer travel package offering up to 15% off room rates with a 3-night minimum stay, a $250 resort credit for Southern dining or spa experiences, a keepsake eagle plush, and full beach access.

When: Booking available March 20–September 6 | Travel window open through September 7

Where: Callaway Resort & Gardens, Pine Mountain, GA

Dining Specials

Golden Corral America 250 Big Cup Upgrade

What: Guests can upgrade to a limited-edition, 32oz commemorative cup while enjoying standard buffet favorites or grabbing holiday Meals To Go for backyard cookouts.

When: July 4 | All Day

Where: All 350+ locations nationwide

Jason’s Deli Red, White & Blueberry Cake Promotion

What: The launch of a limited-time seasonal fruit coffee cake with a cinnamon streusel ribbon, available for purchase ($4.49–$5.19) or free for Deli Dollars Rewards Members with any purchase.

When: July 1–5 | All Day

Where: All 235+ locations nationwide

Beyond Juicery + Eatery Holiday Razzle Dazzle Smoothie

What: A festive, limited-edition red, white, and blue holiday drink blended with raspberry, strawberries, banana, coconut water, fresh lime, a coconut swirl, and blue spirulina.

When: June 29–July 5 | All Day

Where: Participating locations nationwide

Beyond Juicery + Eatery National Caesar Salad Day Specials

What: A fresh summer dining promo highlighting the new, limited-time Broccoli Caesar Crunch Wrap alongside their classic Chicken Caesar wraps and traditional salads.

When: July 4 (Broccoli wrap available through August 2) | All Day

Where: Participating locations nationwide

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar All-American Birthday Lineup

What: A patriotic dining special featuring the All-American Burger with a classic side for $10, paired with Bad Daddy’s Amber Ale for just $2.50.

When: July 4 | All Day (Dine-in only)

Where: All 35+ locations

Original ChopShop Fuel the 4th Discounts

What: A family dining deal offering $2.50 Kids Meals with an adult entrée purchase, plus a loyalty member discount of $2.50 off online and app orders using code FUELTHE4TH.

When: July 1–July 5 after 4 p.m.

Where: All 28 locations

Nothing Bundt Cakes Patriotic Treats & Rewards Bonus

What: A sweet summer lineup featuring a patriotic Red Velvet Decorated Cake, new flag toppers, and a S'mores flavor. Bundtastic Rewards members earn 250 bonus points on any purchase.

When: S'mores flavor active June 1–July 19 | 250 Bonus points active July 3–5

Where: Bakeries nationwide

la Madeleine Chicken Caesar Salade Stuffed Croissant

What: A fresh twist for National Caesar Salad Day featuring chicken, romaine, house-made croutons, parmesan, and Caesar dressing served inside a freshly baked butter croissant.

When: July 4 | All Day

Where: All 85+ café locations

MilkShake Factory BOGO American Classics Menu

What: A sweet holiday buy-one, get-one free offer on the entire handspun American Classics menu, including flavors like All-American Apple Pie and Southern Banana Pudding.

When: July 4 | All Day

Where: Participating locations nationwide

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill Holiday Special

What: A wood-fired seasonal menu and handcrafted cocktails, plus an Inner Circle reward member exclusive to get a full rack of Baby Back Ribs or a half BBQ Chicken for $21.95.

When: Summer menu active through September | Inner Circle member special active July 2–6

Where: Participating locations

Shipley Donuts Limited-Edition Patriotic Pack

What: Handmade classic yeast donuts decorated with a festive layer of red, white, and blue icing and holiday sprinkles, available individually or in full-dozen packs.

When: Now through July 5 | All Day (While supplies last)

Where: Participating locations

If you would like to submit information for this list or a future list, send an email with details and photos to wagaweb@fox.com.