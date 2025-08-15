Why Georgia electric bills are higher this summer — and how to cut costs

The Brief Georgia Power customers are paying an average of $43 more per month than in 2022, with summer bills averaging $266. Six rate hikes in two years, fuel costs, infrastructure upgrades, and rising demand — including from large data centers — have driven prices higher in Georgia and nationwide. Georgia Power's rates are 15% below the national average and the state is ranked No. 22 for cost. A new agreement with the Georgia PSC freezes base electric rates through 2027. Georgia Power offers energy efficiency tips and guidance on how to find help to pay extra-high bills.



This July was one of the hottest on record, with temperatures averaging 2 to 5 degrees above normal, according to the FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team. As a result, Georgia residents were forced to use more energy to cool their homes.

FOX 5 Atlanta has heard from numerous customers in recent months who say they’ve been caught off guard by unexpectedly high bills. Unfortunately, summer isn't quite over. Temperatures are expected to climb into the low 90s this weekend and many residents will probably receive higher bills than normal again next month.

Electricity prices surge

What we know:

Electricity prices have surged nationwide in recent years, and Georgia has not been spared. While the average U.S. household has seen electric costs climb 13% since 2022, Georgia Power customers are paying an average of $43 more per month — or about $516 more per year — than they did two years ago. However, Georgia Power customers are paying quite a bit less than the residents in many other states.

Dig deeper:

The Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) has approved six rate increases for Georgia Power over the past two years. Those hikes, combined with one of the hottest Julys in nearly a decade, pushed monthly bills sharply higher.

According to Georgia Power, a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours a month now pays about $171 on average for the year. In July, when air conditioners run hardest, the average bill jumps to around $266.

The PSC and Georgia Power point to rising global fuel costs, infrastructure upgrades, and expanding demand — including electricity-hungry data centers — as key reasons for the increases. Large data centers can require more than 100 megawatts of electricity, enough to power roughly 80,000 U.S. homes, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Georgia Power says these investments have been essential to support the state’s rapid economic growth. "Our rates have averaged 15% below the national average since 1990," the company said in a statement.

The backstory:

Southern Co., Georgia Power’s parent company, earned $4.4 billion in 2024 — a $400 million increase over the previous year. The utility holds a near-monopoly in much of the state, and its rates are set by the five-member elected PSC. Commissioners determine how the cost of new plants and other infrastructure is split between corporate customers, like data centers, and residential ratepayers.

One of the largest drivers of past hikes has been the multibillion-dollar expansion of Plant Vogtle, a nuclear project that was seven years late and finished with a $35 billion price tag — more than double its original estimate.

What they're saying:

Georgia Power spokesperson John Kraft previously said the company aims to balance affordability with reliability:

Georgia Power claims that what they charge residential customers for electricity is 15% below the national average and that appears to be accurate, according to data from U.S. Energy Information Administration, which shows Georgia’s rate at exactly 15 cents per kilowatt-hour as of May 2025.

Nationally, average residential rates range from 17 to 17.5 cents per kilowatt-hour, placing Georgia 22nd among U.S. states for electricity costs — a position that makes it moderately priced compared to the rest of the country.

By the numbers:

Here's a look at how much the average bills have increased in the last couple of years.

$43 — Increase in average monthly Georgia Power residential bill since 2022

$516 — Additional annual cost for the average customer compared to two years ago

$171 — Average monthly bill for a customer using 1,000 kWh over the year

$266 — Average bill in July, the hottest month

2.7 million — Georgia Power customers statewide

Getting help with high bills

What you can do:

Georgia Power says customers have a variety of tools and programs to help reduce their electricity use and manage costs, even during the hottest months of the year.

The company’s EASE Program provides qualifying households with free energy-saving upgrades, including LED light bulbs, heating and cooling system service, attic insulation, and more. Households earning 200% or less of the federal poverty guidelines — roughly $42,000 annually for a two-person household — may be eligible.

Customers can also track their usage in real time through the My Power Usage tool, which offers hourly, daily, and monthly monitoring, downloadable history, and alerts when usage exceeds set thresholds. These notifications can help customers avoid unexpectedly high bills, particularly during peak-rate hours between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Georgia Power also maintains an Assistance Locator, allowing customers to find nearby help with utilities, rent, food, and shelter by entering a ZIP code. Through its Project Share program, administered by The Salvation Army, the company matches customer donations to provide additional support. The Income Qualified Portal offers another way for customers to check eligibility for financial assistance programs. Click here for more information.

The utility says many customers are unaware it offers seven residential rate plans, such as FlatBill, PrePay, and Overnight Advantage, which can be tailored to different household needs and budgets.

Energy Saving Tips

What you can do:

The company has encouraged customers to manage energy use during peak hours — 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. — when electricity costs more.

In addition, Georgia Power offers practical energy-efficiency tips:

Ensure proper airflow by changing air filters regularly and keeping vents clear of obstructions.

Turn off lights when not in use and close curtains during peak sun hours to keep the heat out.

Seal around windows and doors with caulk and weather-stripping to prevent air leaks.

Wash full loads of clothes in cold water and clean the lint trap before each use to increase dryer efficiency.

Replace incandescent bulbs with ENERGY STAR-certified LED lights, which use up to 75% less energy.

Use large appliances outside peak hours (2 p.m. to 7 p.m.) to maintain a cooler home environment.

What's next:

Under a new agreement with the PSC’s Public Interest Advocacy Staff, Georgia Power will freeze base electric rates at current levels through 2027. The final phase of the most recent base rate increase took effect in January 2025. Originally, the utility could have sought another rate case this year but opted to extend the current structure.

Unfortunately, with federal policy shifting away from incentives for renewable energy, experts warn that costs could keep rising nationwide. A Princeton University study found that repealing the Inflation Reduction Act’s clean energy provisions could drive annual household energy costs up by as much as $430 by 2035.