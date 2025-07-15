PSC approves Georgia Power’s long-term energy plan to meet state’s rapid growth

The Brief Georgia Power's 2025 Integrated Resource Plan emphasizes reliability, affordability, and cleaner energy sources, with significant investments in grid enhancements and generation expansions, including nuclear, natural gas, coal, and hydroelectric upgrades. The plan aims to expand renewable energy capacity by procuring up to 4,000 MW by 2035 and integrating over 1,500 MW of battery energy storage systems, enhancing Georgia Power's renewable portfolio. Customer-focused initiatives include solar-plus-storage programs, distributed energy resource demand response, and increased funding for energy efficiency efforts targeting lower-income households.



The Georgia Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved Georgia Power’s 2025 Integrated Resource Plan, greenlighting a roadmap to meet the state’s growing energy demand while emphasizing reliability, affordability and cleaner generation sources.

Georgia Power CEO Kim Greene called the plan "comprehensive," adding it ensures the utility "can reliably and economically meet the future energy needs of our customers."

The plan comes after six months of regulatory filings, hearings and negotiations, culminating in a stipulated agreement between Georgia Power, the PSC’s Public Interest Advocacy staff, and multiple intervenors.

SEE ALSO: Georgia Power base rates stay the same for 3 years

Record Growth in Georgia

By the numbers:

Georgia Power forecasts about 8,500 megawatts of electrical load growth over the next six years—up 2,600 megawatts from 2023 projections. To respond, the plan includes quarterly economic development filings and ongoing load forecast updates.

It also outlines grid investments and generation expansions designed to maintain reliability during peak demand, including extremely hot or cold weather. That includes establishing sufficient "reserve margins" for extra generating capacity.

Major power plant upgrades

Big picture view:

Among the approved actions:

Nuclear Power: Georgia Power will upgrade Vogtle Units 1 and 2 to deliver an additional 54 MW of carbon-free electricity. It will also begin planning for potential upgrades to Hatch Units 1 and 2.

Natural Gas and Coal Plants: The company will invest in adding 268 MW of capacity at Plant McIntosh and extend operations at existing coal and gas units, including Bowen and Scherer. Both plants, which account for 4,000 MW of generation, will begin transitioning toward natural gas co-firing to comply with federal environmental rules.

Hydroelectric Fleet: The plan includes long-term modernization investments at hydroelectric facilities like Tallulah, Yonah, Bartlett’s Ferry, and North Highlands. These upgrades are expected to extend the operational life of the plants by 40 years.

SEE ALSO: Runoff to decide Democratic nominee for Georgia's Public Service Commission

Expanding renewable, battery storage capacity

Big picture view:

The plan authorizes the procurement of up to 4,000 MW of renewable energy by 2035—starting with an initial 1,100 MW of utility-scale and distributed generation projects. If realized, this would bring Georgia Power’s renewable portfolio to roughly 11,000 MW by that year.

Additionally, battery energy storage systems (BESS) will be integrated into future competitive bids. Georgia Power currently plans to add more than 1,500 MW of BESS in the coming years.

Transmission, grid enhancements

A 10-year transmission system improvement plan was also approved, with over 1,000 miles of new high-voltage lines planned to increase reliability, especially during severe weather events. Georgia Power will meet semi-annually with PSC staff to report progress and explore new grid-enhancing technologies.

Customer-Focused Programs and Equity Initiatives

What you can do:

To support customers’ sustainability goals and affordability needs, the IRP expands several customer-facing programs, including:

A solar-plus-storage program for residential and small business users

A new distributed energy resource demand response program

A "Vehicle to Everything" pilot using electric school buses to support grid demand

For lower-income households, the plan increases funding for energy efficiency efforts like the Energy Assistance for Savings and Efficiency (EASE) and HopeWorks programs. New tools, including an online residential energy audit and access to expert consultations, are also part of the approved package.

For more information about the IRP and Georgia Power’s long-term energy strategy, visit www.georgiapower.com.